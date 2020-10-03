 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Penitentiary employee arrested after unauthorized communication with inmate
A Nebraska State Penitentiary employee was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner, a Class-4 felony.

Tonya Hendricks, 52, has been placed on suspension and was booked into the Lancaster County Jail, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Hendricks had worked at the penitentiary since December.

Prisons logo 2020 with bars

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

