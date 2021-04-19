Nebraska State Patrol to send team to Minnesota for Chauvin trial verdict

As a jury in Minneapolis deliberates the fate of former officer Derek Chauvin for George Floyd's death in May, the Nebraska State Patrol plans to send a team to Minnesota.

Minnesota sent a request for assistance to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which is a partnership of states' emergency management agencies.

In Lincoln, the police department has been preparing for local demonstrations in response to a verdict.

"We understand that this is significant, and ultimately here in Lincoln, we've got to do our part to make sure people are safe, that they're able to have their voices heard. And that may be from any side," Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said officials are anticipating lots of people will want to be heard, and they want to make sure they have the opportunity to do that.

"I think nationwide, every police department and city organization knows that this is a significant trial," Spilker said.

She said the verdict will be significant regardless of the outcome. Without giving specifics, she said they're planning for every possible scenario.

"We would be very short-sighted if we chose to ignore that and do no planning, obviously," Spilker said.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lori Pilger Public safety reporter Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005. Follow Lori Pilger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today