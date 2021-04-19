 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol to send team to Minnesota for Chauvin trial verdict
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin address Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill during motions before the court Thursday in the trial of Chauvin, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. 

 COURT TV VIA AP, POOL

Here are some of those key moments of the nearly three-week trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd.

As a jury in Minneapolis deliberates the fate at former officer Derek Chauvin for George Floyd's death in May, the Nebraska State Patrol plans to send a team to Minnesota. 

Minnesota sent a request for assistance to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which is a partnership of states' emergency management agencies.

In Lincoln, the police department has been preparing for local demonstrations in response to a verdict. 

"We understand that this is significant, and ultimately here in Lincoln, we've got to do our part to make sure people are safe, that they're able to have their voices heard. And that may be from any side," Officer Erin Spilker said.  

She said officials are anticipating lots of people will want to be heard, and they want to make sure they have the opportunity to do that. 

"I think nationwide, every police department and city organization knows that this is a significant trial," Spilker said.

She said the verdict will be significant regardless of the outcome. Without giving specifics, she said they're planning for every possible scenario. 

"We would be very short-sighted if we chose to ignore that and do no planning, obviously," Spilker said. 

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

