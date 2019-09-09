{{featured_button_text}}
NSP marijuana seizure

Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized over $500,000 worth of marijuana and THC vape cartridges on Friday along Interstate 80 outside Lexington. 

 Nebraska State Patrol, courtesy photo

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man and seized 155 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop near Lexington on Friday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle that was going 98 mph on Interstate 80. A search of the vehicle revealed the illegal drugs and 439 THC vape cartridges, valued at more than $500,000.

The driver, 27-year old Michael Banks of San Bernardino, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

