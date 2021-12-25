Nebraska State Patrol says driver left with life-threatening injuries while fleeing trooper

A man went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Saturday after crashing with a parked car while fleeing a traffic stop, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said it started at about 12:50 a.m. Christmas Day, when a trooper saw a Mercedes sedan driving with no license plates near 27th and Vine streets and tried to stop it.

The driver sped away north on 27th Street, and the trooper initiated a pursuit, which headed east on Fair Street, then north on 32nd.

Thomas said the car stopped near 32nd and Leighton. But as the trooper tried to make contact with the driver, the Mercedes accelerated and drove away again, turning south onto 31st, where he hit a parked car.

The driver wasn't wearing a seat belt. He was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with life-threatening injuries.

Thomas said the entire pursuit lasted less than 2 minutes. The State Patrol has asked the Lincoln Police Department to investigate the crash.

