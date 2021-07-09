Nebraska State Patrol offers 2.5% pay bump for bilingual troopers, new hires

The Nebraska State Patrol says it has launched a new program designed to increase the number of bilingual troopers and investigators.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said current troopers and new hires who are fluent in more than one language can get a 2.5% salary increase.

Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the State Patrol, said they are proud to have a number of bilingual troopers already working across Nebraska.

"And we’d love to increase that number,” he said. “As a law enforcement agency, we strive to serve all Nebraskans and visitors to our state, regardless of the language they speak. Recruiting more bilingual troopers is part of that mission.”

Sgt. Manuel Jimenez has been a bilingual officer with the State Patrol for 25 years. Working in the Scottsbluff area, Jimenez said he uses Spanish himself in the field about once a month in addition to translating for other officers a few times a month.

Outside of assisting other troopers, Jimenez said he also sometimes helps the Scottsbluff and Gering police departments with translating.