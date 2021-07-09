Nebraska State Patrol offers 2.5% pay bump for bilingual troopers, new hires

The Nebraska State Patrol says it has launched a new program designed to increase the number of bilingual troopers and investigators.
Spokesman Cody Thomas said current troopers and new hires who are fluent in more than one language can get a 2.5% salary increase.
Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the State Patrol, said they are proud to have a number of bilingual troopers already working across Nebraska.
"And we’d love to increase that number,” he said. “As a law enforcement agency, we strive to serve all Nebraskans and visitors to our state, regardless of the language they speak. Recruiting more bilingual troopers is part of that mission.”
Sgt. Manuel Jimenez has been a bilingual officer with the State Patrol for 25 years. Working in the Scottsbluff area, Jimenez said he uses Spanish himself in the field about once a month in addition to translating for other officers a few times a month.
Outside of assisting other troopers, Jimenez said he also sometimes helps the Scottsbluff and Gering police departments with translating.
"Most of the time, the people aren't necessarily in trouble, but they don’t understand what’s going on," he said of non-English speakers he encounters. "When you can speak to them in their language, I think it helps put them at ease."
The bilingual incentive is part of the new labor agreement between the State Patrol and the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council, which took effect this month.
Troopers will be able to test for fluency on dozens of commonly spoken languages, including American Sign Language, to be eligible for the bilingual incentive.
The State Patrol is accepting applications for the next recruiting camp set to begin in January. Applications are open until July 12.
The 2.5% salary increase would bring starting annual pay as a state trooper to about $50,600.
Using Spanish and other languages on the job is nothing new to many troopers like himself, Jimenez said, but an incentive for it is always appreciated. The incentive could also help attract more bilingual officers to the State Patrol, Jimenez said.
"I would hope that what attracts people to the state patrol is to help Nebraskans on a day to day basis," he said. "Hopefully that’s maybe one more thing that could attract them to the State Patrol instead of going to another agency."