Nebraska State Patrol investigating apparent suicide as an in-custody death in Howard County
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after troopers say a man called the Howard County Sheriff's Office, but then apparently shot himself when officers arrived. 

Officers were conducting a welfare check on Anthony Sabin, 53, near Denton Road and Seventh Avenue north of St. Libory, when Sabin shot himself, according to a news release from the State Patrol.

Sabin died later. No officers fired a weapon during the incident and no officers were injured, according to the news release. 

The State Patrol is conducting the investigation as an in-custody death. A grand jury will review the case as is required by state law.

