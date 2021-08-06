Nebraska State Patrol investigating apparent suicide as an in-custody death in Howard County

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after troopers say a man called the Howard County Sheriff's Office, but then apparently shot himself when officers arrived.
Officers were conducting a welfare check on Anthony Sabin, 53, near Denton Road and Seventh Avenue north of St. Libory, when Sabin shot himself, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
Sabin died later. No officers fired a weapon during the incident and no officers were injured, according to the news release.
The State Patrol is conducting the investigation as an in-custody death. A grand jury will review the case as is required by state law.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Jenessa Kaylan Wanat
|Date Missing:
|08-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENESSA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Charlie Autumn Horton
|Date Missing:
|08-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHARLIE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Giselle Garcia
|Date Missing:
|08-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GISELLE is a 12 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
GISELLE was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve t-shirt, and maroon pajama pants, and was not wearing shoes. GISELLE was a passenger in a dark colored 4 door sedan (possibly a Honda) with a green front drivers door and being driven by Hispanic male with short hair and a thin build.
Gloria Vasquez-diaz
|Date Missing:
|08-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
GLORIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shyann Davis
|Date Missing:
|08-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|198
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHYANN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 198 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Javen A Luebbe
|Date Missing:
|08-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
JAVEN is a 12 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kieyauna Serice Medina
|Date Missing:
|08-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KIEYAUNA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Luis Contreras-gallardo
|Date Missing:
|08-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LUIS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Julian A Castillo
|Date Missing:
|08-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JULIAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Solis Tavarez
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ASHLEY is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alwet Mabior Deng Akec Makui
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALWET is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Amariontae D Flood
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AMARIONTAE is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adriana Le Vuong
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIANA is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Ayden Samuel Rednest
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AYDEN is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Abi Gurung
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|7
|Current Age:
|7
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|3'01
|Weight:
|48
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ABI is a 7 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 3'01" tall and weighed 48 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alfonso Rafael Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALFONSO is a 19 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
ALFONSO has a cross with his mother's name tattooed on his left arm.
Ajah Simona Lewis
Valentina E Carrizales
|Date Missing:
|08-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln CO SO North Platte
VALENTINA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Melinda Palon
|Date Missing:
|08-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MELINDA is a 28 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Unknown eyes.
Gatwech Gach Root
|Date Missing:
|08-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|46
|Current Age:
|46
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'04
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GATWECH is a 46 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kandyce Snell
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KANDYCE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Blake Stephen Masters
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BLAKE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Aric J Thomas
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIC is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ciara Nicole Schaben
|Date Missing:
|07-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CIARA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Chaidez
|Date Missing:
|07-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Cathya Bello-marin
|Date Missing:
|07-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CATHYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Javier Gergorio Manuel
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|32
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAVIER is a 32 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaquez M Jenkins-jones
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'10
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRANDON is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'10" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Desiray E Whitbeck
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DESIRAY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Grace L Crum
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|77
|Current Age:
|77
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Buffalo CO SO Kearney
GRACE is a 77 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Brown eyes.
Aaron Ivan Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|07-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AARON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ELIJA is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Daiionna M Thornton
|Date Missing:
|07-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DAIIONNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angelica Franco
|Date Missing:
|07-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTHONY is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Arianna A Barker
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
MADISON is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JULIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|152
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACCHEAUS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 152 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Josie Flores
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSIE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Gray
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LUKAS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Gray eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PAUL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAVION is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MASON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mayalyn G Thompson
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MAYALYN is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Unknown hair and Unknown eyes.
Pablo Flores-carcamo
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PABLO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRANDON is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JADELYN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JUDY is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALENCIA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|148
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
KAYDENCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 148 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
CHLOE is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MOHAMED is a 35 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRELL is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AIYANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'04
|Weight:
|195
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BENJAMIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
KEYERA is a 28 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
NARCESE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAWN is a 26 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blue
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blue hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DABIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|285
|Agency:
|McCook PD
STEVEN is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 285 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTE is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CADEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|30
|Current Age:
|30
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lexington PD
FRANCISCO is a 30 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALFRED is a 35 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEAVENLY is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|109
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 109 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PAUL is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ZYMIRA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|116
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
AJA is a 13 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ESTRELLITA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|07-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|39
|Current Age:
|39
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RYAN is a 39 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.