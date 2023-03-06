The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday identified a 31-year-old Michigan man as the victim of last week's fatal shooting near Hartington.

The investigation began after the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting Wednesday morning. They responded to a tower construction site 2 miles north of Hartington and found Israel Matos-Colon of Fowlerville, Michigan, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the State Patrol.

Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting and were attempting life-saving measures when law enforcement arrived.

Matos-Colon was transported to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between Matos-Colon and 20-year-old David Phillips, of Kenner, Louisiana.

Phillips was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was lodged in the Cedar County Jail.

The sheriff’s office requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the homicide investigation.

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023