The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday identified a 31-year-old Michigan man as the victim of last week's fatal shooting near Hartington.
The investigation began after the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting Wednesday morning. They responded to a tower construction site 2 miles north of Hartington and found Israel Matos-Colon of Fowlerville, Michigan, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting and were attempting life-saving measures when law enforcement arrived.
Matos-Colon was transported to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he later died from his injuries.