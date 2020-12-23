 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska sees drop in child abuse reports during pandemic, but advocates say that's cause for concern
View Comments
editor's pick

Nebraska sees drop in child abuse reports during pandemic, but advocates say that's cause for concern

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska has seen a significant drop in the number of child abuse cases since the start of the pandemic, but those who work with victims say that's not necessarily good news.

Paige Piper, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln, said child abuse occurs most often at home, where people are less likely to report the abuse. According to the National Children's Alliance, 93% of abusers are immediate family members.

And with parents and children spending more time at home this year, teachers and other trusted adults have been less likely to recognize the abuse children are experiencing and therefore unable to report it.

Paige Piper

Paige Piper

"There's been quite a bit of research done since the start of the pandemic that suggests child abuse rates are skyrocketing," Piper said. "But, unfortunately, children don't have the same level of access to trusted adults. Teachers are the No. 1 reporters of child abuse and we are asking so much of them right now just to keep themselves and their students healthy.

"It’s challenging to do it all and observe indicators of child abuse, especially for remote learners. For many reasons, we’ve seen a drastic decline in reports and the number of children seen at the CAC."

At the start of the pandemic in March child abuse reports began to rapidly decrease by about 40% nationwide.

In Nebraska from January to June, 2,900 cases were reported to the National Children's Alliance, a decrease from the 4,400 cases reported over the same period in 2019.

Survey: Nearly half of parents interested in remote learning like the idea of a dedicated virtual school

"The decrease, of course, happened fourth quarter last year, when kids were not in school at all," said Russ Uhing, director of student services at Lincoln Public Schools.

Russ Uhing

Russ Uhing

The number of calls slowly returned to its normal rate this fall as students returned to mostly in-person learning. Only 20% of LPS students are currently taking online classes.

"Keeping kids safe is a top priority for us," Uhing said. "That's why we do a lot of training around abuse and neglect. Not only recognizing it, but also reporting and knowing how to support kids."

Staff at LPS elementary schools test positive at higher rate than general population

Alger Studstill, deputy director of protection and safety in the Children and Family Services Division of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said schools, relatives and law enforcement are the top three reporters of child abuse cases in the state. Although abuse reports from relatives and law enforcement have decreased slightly this year, reports coming from schools have seen the biggest drop-off. 

Alger Studstill

Alger Studstill

According to data provided by the department, there were 10,000 abuse cases reported by Nebraska schools in 2019. Only 6,000 child abuse cases had been reported this year through the end of November.

But there has been an uptick in the number of children reporting abuse themselves and seeking help, according to the National Children's Alliance. The group's leaders say that increase is due in part to children having more access to technology at home.

Lincoln's new high school will include health sciences focus program

"We've tried to match that by making resources readily accessible and adjusting our website to have an escape button," Piper said. "If a child is looking for resources on our website and the perpetrator is in their home, they can hit an escape button that will automatically take them away from the site to help make that process safe for them."

Piper said the Child Advocacy Center is preparing for an increase in reports and investigations as things start to return to normal in 2021.

"We know at the Child Advocacy Center that, at some point, the children suffering abuse during the pandemic will start to funnel in, and we're prepared for a very busy season as soon as the pandemic slows down," Piper said.

To report child abuse, call Nebraska's Child Abuse Hotline at 800-652-1999.

Special education programs go remote at three schools

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

Warning signs of child abuse

  • Anxiety, unusual fears or depression
  • Frequent absences from school
  • Reluctance to leave school
  • Malnourished, fatigued, unable to focus (could be a sign of other things, but is a huge red flag for neglect)
  • Bruising (although this is often times challenging because it is on an area of the body now seen by trusted adult or they are missing from school for a couple of days and then the bruise is minimal/or healed)
  • Sudden changes in behavior at home or school – withdrawn but also could include appetite
  • Chronic headache/stomachache without medical explanation
  • Sexual abuse- inappropriate knowledge/language surrounding sexual acts or sex

Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline number: 1-800-652-1999

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Natalie Saenz is a Scottsbluff native studying journalism and broadcasting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News