Nebraska sees drop in child abuse reports during pandemic, but advocates say that's cause for concern

Nebraska has seen a significant drop in the number of child abuse cases since the start of the pandemic, but those who work with victims say that's not necessarily good news.

Paige Piper, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln, said child abuse occurs most often at home, where people are less likely to report the abuse. According to the National Children's Alliance, 93% of abusers are immediate family members.

And with parents and children spending more time at home this year, teachers and other trusted adults have been less likely to recognize the abuse children are experiencing and therefore unable to report it.

"There's been quite a bit of research done since the start of the pandemic that suggests child abuse rates are skyrocketing," Piper said. "But, unfortunately, children don't have the same level of access to trusted adults. Teachers are the No. 1 reporters of child abuse and we are asking so much of them right now just to keep themselves and their students healthy.

"It’s challenging to do it all and observe indicators of child abuse, especially for remote learners. For many reasons, we’ve seen a drastic decline in reports and the number of children seen at the CAC."