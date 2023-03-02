Schools across Nebraska were the target of fake shooting calls to law enforcement Thursday as part of a larger national trend, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

There was no credibility to calls that targeted schools in Omaha, Lincoln, Columbus, Gering and elsewhere, the State Patrol said in a news release.

Earlier this week, the State Patrol warned law enforcement agencies and the Nebraska Department of Education of a growing number of so-called "swatting" calls targeting schools in other states.

The 911 calls share a number of similarities, including the caller masking their voice, mispronouncing school or town names and pretending they're hiding in the school.

The calls prompted police responses in at least three cities — Gering, Columbus and Omaha — according to newspaper reports.

Anyone with information regarding the origin of these calls is urged to call NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the NIAC Suspicious Activity Report site www.sars.nebraska.gov.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023