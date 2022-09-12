 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Republican Party's statewide office in downtown Lincoln vandalized

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska Republican Party's statewide office in downtown Lincoln has again been vandalized.

Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker said police were sent to 1610 N St. at around 2 p.m. Sunday after it was discovered that someone had thrown a rock through an exterior window.

Damage is estimated at about $700.

Parker said police are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the person responsible.

He said at this point there is no indication whether it was politically motivated.

The same office reported a burglary in May.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

