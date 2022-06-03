 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska prison inmate gets federal time for arranging sale of 1.7 kilos of meth from inside

  • Updated
A 27-year-old Mexican national has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for acting as a go-between for the distribution of methamphetamine from inside a Nebraska prison.

In a press release, acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said United States Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Irving Cervantes Rodriguez for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday in Omaha.

In July 2019, investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began investigating Cervantes Rodriguez, who was serving a five to 15-year sentence for a 2017 meth case out of Seward County.

Russell said investigators became aware that Cervantes was communicating via smuggled phones, and an undercover agent was introduced to Cervantes.

The agent spoke to Cervantes over the phone and as a result, two transactions were arranged. The first occurred on July 18, 2019, and the second on Aug. 7, 2019. In total, the undercover agent was able to purchase 1.73 kilograms of pure methamphetamine through deals arranged by Cervantes.

This case was investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Irving Cervantes Rodriguez

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

