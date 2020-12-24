 Skip to main content
Nebraska prison inmate charged with possessing child pornography
Prosecutors have charged a Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate with possession of child pornography.

Jonathan Janousek, 40, is set to make his first court appearance on the felony next week by video from the prison. 

Jonathan Janousek

In the complaint, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office alleges Janousek possessed child pornography between Oct. 11, 2019, and Nov. 11, 2019. 

Asked how Janousek was able to access child pornography from inside a state prison, Chief Deputy County Attorney Bruce Prenda said the charge had to do with "a cellphone, an app and the problem of keeping cellphones out of the prisons."

Janousek currently is serving a sentence of 76 to 118 years in prison on 10 counts of robbery, eight counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and other charges out of Douglas and Sarpy counties.

