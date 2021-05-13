 Skip to main content
Nebraska prison employee working in Lincoln accused of unauthorized communication with an inmate
Nebraska prison employee working in Lincoln accused of unauthorized communication with an inmate

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a food service specialist at the Lincoln Correctional Center Wednesday on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Nicole Schwab, 38, was released later in the day and hasn't yet been charged.

She had been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since June 1, 2020, but resigned, according to prison spokeswoman Laura Strimple.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a felony.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

