Nebraska prison director says they'll draft policy when a woman receives death sentence

Nebraska's death row is at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, a facility for male inmates only. Inmates there are separated from the general public and go to activities outside of their cells in groups.

Todd Lancaster, an attorney with the Commission on Public Advocacy, said that if the prison had the same policy and rules for a woman at York she would be in permanent restrictive housing, which he argued would amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

On Wednesday, he renewed a motion to declare the death penalty unconstitutional, calling the way in which the state decides whom to seek the death penalty for arbitrary and capricious and more to do with whether the prosecutor is experienced or the county where the crime happened.

"It's all subjective," he said.

Lancaster said in a similar Nebraska case involving a dismemberment after a killing, Corey O'Brien, the chief of the criminal bureau at the Attorney General's Office, said Andres Surber's case wasn't a death penalty case "because the really horrific part of this crime occurred after Mr. (Kraig) Kubik was dead, and under Nebraska law, aggravating circumstances cease to be applicable once death has occurred."