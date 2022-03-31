 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Nebraska prison corporal arrested for alleged communications with parolee

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York on Wednesday for alleged unauthorized communication with a parolee.

Nicole Eliker, 40, had been employed by the women's prison since 2012 and has resigned, according to Laura Strimple, a spokeswoman for the prisons.

Nebraska nonprofits say need for rent assistance remains high despite Ricketts' claims
Eagle woman writes book about battle with ‘invisible illness’

It wasn't clear if the parolee had previously been an inmate at the York prison. Strimple said Thursday she couldn't release additional information.

Unauthorized communication with a committed offender, which includes parolees, is a felony offense.

Eliker hadn't yet been charged Thursday morning.

Watch now: Rejected at birth, Lincoln zoo's newest giraffe calf thriving, ready to meet public
'Transformative' Nebraska tax cut package advances after stumbling twice
Virus treatment appears effective at Fonner Park, where Barn R quarantine continues

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Russian disinformation kicks into high gear

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News