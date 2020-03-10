Nebraska man wanted on child exploitation charges arrested in North Platte

A North Platte man wanted on a Colorado warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor was arrested Tuesday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol and U.S. marshals tracked Trampus Schultz, 45, of North Platte to the intersection of Fifth and Jeffers streets in downtown North Platte.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schultz was arrested without incident, according to a news release from the State Patrol, and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and a knife.

In addition to the charges associated with the warrant from Colorado, Schultz was taken to the Lincoln County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and fictitious license plates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.