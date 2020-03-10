Nebraska man wanted on child exploitation charges arrested in North Platte

A North Platte man wanted on a Colorado warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor was arrested Tuesday morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol and U.S. marshals tracked Trampus Schultz, 45, of North Platte to the intersection of Fifth and Jeffers streets in downtown North Platte.
Schultz was arrested without incident, according to a news release from the State Patrol, and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and a knife.
In addition to the charges associated with the warrant from Colorado, Schultz was taken to the Lincoln County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and fictitious license plates.