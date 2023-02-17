A 42-year-old Nebraska man is wanted for stealing nearly $10,000 worth of copper wiring from outside the Lincoln Surgical Hospital over the course of a month last year before scrapping the wire in Omaha, police alleged in court records.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant Wednesday for Kevin Danner's arrest, charging the Nebraska man with felony theft by unlawful taking.

In the affidavit for Danner's arrest, Lincoln Police Investigator Xavier Schwerdtfeger said the 42-year-old first stole bundles of copper wiring from the hospital, near 70th and Sumner streets, in the early morning hours of Nov. 21.

Surveillance video from the facility showed Danner load bundles of wiring into a white truck before leaving the area two minutes later, Schwerdtfeger alleged in the affidavit.

The 42-year-old returned to the facility three more times — once on Dec. 1 and twice on Dec. 4 — and again loaded bundles of wiring into the truck or into a Pontiac G6, Schwerdtfeger said.

Danner then scrapped the copper at Alter Trading in Omaha, where he sold hundreds of pounds of copper three times over the course of several weeks — each of the sales coming hours thefts occurred, Schwerdtfeger said.

Police identified the alleged thief as Danner by matching the clothing he wore in video captured at the hospital and at Alter Trading, where he provided his Nebraska driver's license when he scrapped the wiring, according to the affidavit.

Over the course of three trips, Danner allegedly scrapped 668 pounds of copper, which cost the hospital about $9,960, police said.

Alter Trading paid him $2,087 for the wiring.

Police had not arrested Danner as of Thursday.

