 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Nebraska man knocked 25-year-old unconscious in downtown Lincoln, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 21-year-old Nebraska man is in jail and a 25-year-old is hospitalized after a verbal altercation outside a downtown bar turned violent Saturday night, according to police.

Police were on patrol near 14th and O streets at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when Damian Robles punched the 25-year-old and watched him fall to the ground, striking his head on the pavement, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Damian Robles

Robles

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the victim, who Vollmer did not identify, to a local hospital with a "significant" head injury. He remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told police that Robles struck the man following an argument. It's unclear what led to the altercation.

Police arrested Robles on suspicion of first-degree assault and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.

People are also reading…

Lincoln police make arrest in shooting that left one man in critical condition
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Man robbed at knife-point by stranger he was giving ride, police say

Andrew Wegley's memorable stories of 2022

From grieving parents of a slain motorcyclist to a property owner in search of answers following a suspicious fire, a collection of five stories that ask, "Where's the justice?"

'Where's the justice?'

'Where's the justice?'

  • Updated

"I really thought this would end up being fair," Marcia Selinger said after her son's death in a crash and the court case that followed.

'Justice for Diva'

'Justice for Diva'

  • Updated

A Lincoln couple grapples with their dog's death — at the hands of a Lincoln Police officer — after the city denied their tort claim.

Accident or arson?

Accident or arson?

  • Updated

Investigators initially ruled the March fire at Mary O'Hare's rental property an accident. She suspects they're wrong.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska

See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the rate of violent crime p…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bankman-Fried enters not guilty plea in FTX case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News