Nebraska man knocked 25-year-old unconscious in downtown Lincoln, police say

A 21-year-old Nebraska man is in jail and a 25-year-old is hospitalized after a verbal altercation outside a downtown bar turned violent Saturday night, according to police.

Police were on patrol near 14th and O streets at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when Damian Robles punched the 25-year-old and watched him fall to the ground, striking his head on the pavement, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the victim, who Vollmer did not identify, to a local hospital with a "significant" head injury. He remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told police that Robles struck the man following an argument. It's unclear what led to the altercation.

Police arrested Robles on suspicion of first-degree assault and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.