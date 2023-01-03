Nebraska man knocked 25-year-old unconscious in downtown Lincoln, police allege

A 21-year-old Nebraska man is in jail and a 25-year-old is hospitalized after a verbal altercation outside a downtown bar turned violent Saturday night, according to police.

Police were on patrol near 14th and O streets at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday when Damian Robles punched a 25-year-old man and watched him fall to the ground, striking his head on the pavement, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the 25-year-old man, who Vollmer did not identify, to a local hospital with a "significant" head injury. He remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told police that Robles struck the man following an argument, Vollmer said. It's unclear what led up to the altercation.

Police arrested the 21-year-old on suspicion of first-degree assault and took him to the Lancaster County jail.