Nebraska man charged in sexual assault of 8-year-old, court records show

A 44-year-old Nebraska man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old Lincoln girl, according to court records.

Kenneth Walton, a transient, entered the girl's central Lincoln home Feb. 18 with permission from the girl's stepfather, who was allowing Walton to use the family's shower, according to the affidavit.

While inside the apartment, Walton asked the girl's stepfather if he could use the kitchen to make soup while the girl slept in the living room and her stepfather was in his own bedroom, LPD Investigator Jake McCord said in the affidavit.

After Walton left the apartment, the girl told her parents — and later, LPD investigators — she had awakened to find Walton sexually assaulting her, McCord said.

Swabs of the girl's waistband showed Walton's DNA was present inside the sweatpants she was wearing the day of the alleged assault.

Walton, who is incarcerated in the Douglas County Jail on an unrelated matter, was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child in Lancaster County on Monday.

