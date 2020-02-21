Nebraska man, a 69-year-old lawful permanent resident, held at border detention center 34 days

A 69-year-old La Vista man -- a Mexican native who has been a lawful permanent resident since 1975 -- has sued the government, saying he was detained at the border for 34 days without charges or explanation in 2013.
Efren Rangel Vargas is seeking $10,000 per day in damages for being deprived of his liberty in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Nebraska earlier this month.
Attorneys for the government haven't yet filed a response.
In the lawsuit, Omaha immigration attorney Mark Curley said on May 13, 2013, Vargas was returning to the United States from a trip to Mexico to visit family when he was stopped and questioned by a Customs and Border Protection officer at a port of entry at Laredo, Texas.
Until 2013, he said, Vargas never had any trouble legally crossing back and forth between Mexico and the United States, which he had done every year or two since he had become a permanent resident in 1975.
This time, the Customs officer questioned Vargas about a prior, minor offense in Colorado, which had been closed 14 years earlier by Vargas paying a fine.
The lawsuit didn't specify the offense. But a search of Colorado court records says in 1999 Vargas pleaded guilty to domestic harassment, a low-level misdemeanor, and was fined.
Curley said the minor criminal offense from his past should not have prevented him from entering the country as he had done many times before. But an Immigration and Customs Enforcement case summary when Vargas was detained said Vargas had been declared "inadmissible" because of a conviction or commission of a crime involving moral turpitude.
Generally, the term refers to a crime of dishonesty or one that violates community standards.
You have free articles remaining.
Curley said none of Vargas's prior criminal history could be considered a crime of moral turpitude. Still, the officer didn't allow Vargas to enter "as he had done numerous times before under the same parameters."
This time, he said Vargas was held and detained for over a month.
For three days, Vargas was handcuffed to a metal chair at the Customs office and denied food and access to his diabetes medicine. Curley said Vargas only was given water to drink.
On the fourth day, he was moved to a detention center in Laredo, Texas, where he got his medicine but was held without charges or bond for another 31 days.
"Despite numerous inquiries, no reason was ever given to the plaintiff's family for his detention," the attorney said.
Then, after 34 days of confinement without any charges or explanation, Vargas was released.
Curley alleges the acts by the government constituted negligence and false imprisonment under the laws of the state of Texas and the government should be liable for his damages.
In all, Vargas is seeking $411,000, the bulk of it for being deprived his liberty, but also repayment for his brother flying to Texas to retrieve his truck, which had been impounded and the $650 impound fee. He's seeking another $68,000, half for the loss of productive time and half for mental anguish and emotional distress.
Police: In jail call, Lincoln man tried to get women to engage in prostitution to raise his bond money
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger