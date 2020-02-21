Nebraska man, a 69-year-old lawful permanent resident, held at border detention center 34 days

Curley said the minor criminal offense from his past should not have prevented him from entering the country as he had done many times before. But an Immigration and Customs Enforcement case summary when Vargas was detained said Vargas had been declared "inadmissible" because of a conviction or commission of a crime involving moral turpitude.

Generally, the term refers to a crime of dishonesty or one that violates community standards.

Curley said none of Vargas's prior criminal history could be considered a crime of moral turpitude. Still, the officer didn't allow Vargas to enter "as he had done numerous times before under the same parameters."

This time, he said Vargas was held and detained for over a month.

For three days, Vargas was handcuffed to a metal chair at the Customs office and denied food and access to his diabetes medicine. Curley said Vargas only was given water to drink.

On the fourth day, he was moved to a detention center in Laredo, Texas, where he got his medicine but was held without charges or bond for another 31 days.

"Despite numerous inquiries, no reason was ever given to the plaintiff's family for his detention," the attorney said.