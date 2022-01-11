Nebraska law professor wins national award for pro bono program

University of Nebraska law professor Ryan Sullivan has been named the 2022 Access to Justice Award recipient for his work with the Tenant Assistance Project, launched in April 2020 as the state’s first moratorium on evictions was set to expire.

The Association of American Law Schools' award honors those who manage pro bono programs and who have removed barriers to justice or improved legal services to people unable to pay.

Sullivan had been set to pilot a tenants’ rights project with Nebraska law students in the spring 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold. But he still saw an immediate need.

“It was a time when we were asked to social distance and stay home. Nearly all court proceedings had been put on pause, but evictions were still happening,” Sullivan said.

He said he checked the docket one morning, went to the courthouse and offered to represent any tenant who appeared for an eviction hearing.

Prior to the Tenant Assistance Project, tenants who didn't have an attorney often agreed to an immediate eviction because they couldn’t navigate the legal process themselves.