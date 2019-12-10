Nebraska judge fines Virginia men $10,000 for trafficking wildlife

A Nebraska judge sentenced two Virginia men Tuesday for trafficking wildlife in connection to the ongoing prosecution of numerous violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson sentenced Gregg Davis, 39, of Ruckersville, and Chadwick Graham, 44, of Charlottesville, each to one year probation for trafficking wildlife, a misdemeanor. He also fined each $10,000 and ordered them to pay $10,000 in restitution.
During their terms of probation, they won't be permitted to hunt, trap, assist or be present with anyone engaged in those activities.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly said in the winter of 2015, Davis and Graham both traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial big-game guiding and outfitting business near Broken Bow, to hunt.
You have free articles remaining.
During the hunts, Davis unlawfully shot and killed a white-tailed deer with a suppressed .17-caliber rifle before legal shooting hours. He then had the trophy parts of the deer transported out of the state for taxidermy services and ultimately to his Virginia residence.
Graham unlawfully shot a white-tailed deer without a valid permit, while parked upon a roadway, during closed season hours and with a prohibited suppressed .308 AR-style rifle. Graham then had the trophy parts of the deer transported out of the state for taxidermy services.
From 2015 through at least 2016, the two men killed several additional white-tailed deer, mule deer and turkeys using similarly unlawful methods and with the assistance of a Hidden Hills Outfitters guide, according to prosecutors.
Both paid Hidden Hills Outfitters at least $4,500 for the guided and outfitted hunts.
To date, 21 defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $141,700 in fines and restitution for underlying violations related to deer taken within baited areas; deer, pronghorn and wild turkeys taken with weapons or firearms prohibited during their respective hunting seasons; deer taken during closed season hours, from the road, or without a valid permit; and mule deer taken within the Mule Deer Conservation Area.
The operation was a joint investigation conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.