Nebraska judge fines Virginia men $10,000 for trafficking wildlife

A Nebraska judge sentenced two Virginia men Tuesday for trafficking wildlife in connection to the ongoing prosecution of numerous violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson sentenced Gregg Davis, 39, of Ruckersville, and Chadwick Graham, 44, of Charlottesville, each to one year probation for trafficking wildlife, a misdemeanor. He also fined each $10,000 and ordered them to pay $10,000 in restitution.

During their terms of probation, they won't be permitted to hunt, trap, assist or be present with anyone engaged in those activities.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly said in the winter of 2015, Davis and Graham both traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial big-game guiding and outfitting business near Broken Bow, to hunt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the hunts, Davis unlawfully shot and killed a white-tailed deer with a suppressed .17-caliber rifle before legal shooting hours. He then had the trophy parts of the deer transported out of the state for taxidermy services and ultimately to his Virginia residence.