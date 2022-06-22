Nebraska joins $1.25M multistate settlement over 2019 Carnival Cruise Line data breach

Nebraska is set to get $10,923 of a $1.25 million multistate settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line stemming from a 2019 data breach involving the personal information of about 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide.

Among them were 507 Nebraskans, according to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

In a news release, he said Carnival publicly reported the data breach in March 2020, about 10 months after the company first became aware of suspicious email activity.

A multistate investigation by attorneys general followed, focusing on Carnival’s email security practices and compliance with state breach notification statutes.

Peterson said the breach included names, addresses, passport numbers, driver’s license numbers, payment card information, health information and a relatively small number of Social Security numbers.

Under the settlement, Carnival has agreed to a series of provisions designed to strengthen its email security and breach response practices going forward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.