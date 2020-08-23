Nebraska inmates 'walk away' at high rate in Lincoln and Omaha

"Some (studies) define it as a premeditated, dangerous, tunneling through the wall, 'Shawshank Redemption'-type escape, while others define it to include opportunistic escapes like walkaways," she said.

Of the 40 inmates who escaped from the two Nebraska community corrections centers since 2019, at least eight have not been found, according to Corrections news releases, available from the time of the Gafford incident to current day.

No clear attribution is made on why so many inmates — an average of 25 yearly since 2011 — are walking away from facilities.

"Every failure on the part of one of the people we house is a concern for NDCS," Strimple said. "They intentionally walk away from the community custody for a variety of reasons."

Those reasons could include anxiety and family issues, she said. Taking measures to prevent walkaways is a priority.

"Others will leave just prior to release, parole or probation, knowing that once they are picked up, they will spend more time in prison," Strimple said. "The idea of succeeding in the community is too intimidating."

As research and data on escapes is limited, there are differing views as to why they occur.