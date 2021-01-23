Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies

An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder died Friday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

David Harrison, 61, began serving his sentence in 1985. He was given a life sentence out of Douglas County for the 1984 shooting of his wife.

The cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will investigate his death, as is the case with any in-custody death in Nebraska.

