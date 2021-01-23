 Skip to main content
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies

David Harrison

Harrison

 Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder died Friday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

David Harrison, 61, began serving his sentence in 1985. He was given a life sentence out of Douglas County for the 1984 shooting of his wife.

The cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will investigate his death, as is the case with any in-custody death in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

