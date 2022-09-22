 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska inmate missing since December arrested in Texas

LaJuan Jones, who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in December 2021, was arrested Tuesday in Dallas.

Jones was sentenced to eight to 10 years for burglary and theft charges in Douglas County. He began serving his sentence on Oct. 31, 2017, with a tentative release date of Feb. 11 of this year.

He left the corrections center, a low-security facility, on the morning of Dec. 13, 2021. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said he removed his electronic monitoring device and didn't report to his work assignment.

Texas authorities found him at a family member's residence.

