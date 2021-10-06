 Skip to main content
Nebraska inmate dies in Lincoln after positive COVID-19 test
A Nebraska prison inmate died on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release. 

The man, who was in his 40s, had been sentenced on Lancaster County charges that included possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, child abuse and assault, according to the news release. He died at a Lincoln hospital. 

The department is withholding the man's name for "the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records," department Director Scott Frakes said in the news release.

The department traditionally releases the names of inmates who die in state custody. Lincoln's daily COVID-19 news release mentioned one death on Tuesday, a man in his 40s who was unvaccinated. The correctional services release did not note whether the inmate was vaccinated. 

The exact cause of death has not been determined, according to the release. A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the man's death as is required by state law.

