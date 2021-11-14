Nebraska inmate dies at Omaha hospital

An Omaha Correctional Center inmate died in an Omaha hospital Friday.
Cody Wilbourn, 30, was sentenced in April 2013 to seven and a half to 18 years in prison on multiple convictions out of Dawson, Lancaster and Johnson counties, including burglary, assault on an officer, assault by a confined person, evidence tampering and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
The cause of death is unknown. As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
