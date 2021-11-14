 Skip to main content
Nebraska inmate dies at Omaha hospital
Nebraska inmate dies at Omaha hospital

An Omaha Correctional Center inmate died in an Omaha hospital Friday.

Cody Wilbourn, 30, was sentenced in April 2013 to seven and a half to 18 years in prison on multiple convictions out of Dawson, Lancaster and Johnson counties, including burglary, assault on an officer, assault by a confined person, evidence tampering and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

The cause of death is unknown. As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

