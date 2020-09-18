Nebraska inmate dies at hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services inmate who had tested positive for the coronavirus has died, the department said Friday.

The man in his 50s had been hospitalized in Lincoln for two weeks. He had several underlying health conditions, in addition to his recent diagnosis for COVID-19.

The department did not release the identity of the inmate or which prison he was at. He was sentenced on charges out of Saunders and Lancaster County that included burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.

The cause of death has not been determined, the department said. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

As of last week there had been 185 inmates who had tested positive for the virus, with 174 active cases at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. A total of 89 prison staff had also tested positive as of last week.

