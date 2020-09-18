 Skip to main content
Nebraska inmate dies at hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Nebraska inmate dies at hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services inmate who had tested positive for the coronavirus has died, the department said Friday.

The man in his 50s had been hospitalized in Lincoln for two weeks. He had several underlying health conditions, in addition to his recent diagnosis for COVID-19.

The department did not release the identity of the inmate or which prison he was at. He was sentenced on charges out of Saunders and Lancaster County that included burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.

The cause of death has not been determined, the department said. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

As of last week there had been 185 inmates who had tested positive for the virus, with 174 active cases at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. A total of 89 prison staff had also tested positive as of last week.

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

