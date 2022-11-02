Nebraska high court hears arguments in case over HHS workers' dress code fight over jeans

NEBRASKA CITY — A couple dozen denim-wearing union employees sat front and center here Wednesday as Nebraska Supreme Court justices lobbed questions at attorneys in a case that started over whether certain Department of Health and Human Services workers could wear jeans to work.

Outside the high school theater, where oral arguments were held, Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) Local No. 61, said the litigation started in December 2019, before the pandemic, which feels like a lifetime ago.

But it's a meaningful case to union members, he said.

"Even though, today we're really not talking about dress code anymore," Hubly said.

Or about jeans. They've already negotiated that with HHS in a later labor contract.

He said it's about HHS being required to bargain with the union when they make such changes and about arbitration orders being enforced, he said.

It all started with HHS changing its dress code in December 2019, requiring all employees to wear business casual clothing Monday through Thursday. Jeans, T-shirts and sweatshirts no longer were allowed.

Soon after, Christine Slaymaker and more than 200 other members of the NAPE, Local No. 61, the union representing government workers in the state, filed a grievance challenging the revisions.

They said HHS violated their contract by not giving union members proper notice, failing to negotiate the changes and implementing the new dress code in an "unreasonable manner."

And they pointed out the inconsistent way it was being carried out. While some employees could wear jeans, others could not, even if they didn't interact with the public.

Both sides agreed to what's called a binding arbitration where they abide by the decision of a neutral arbitrator to avoid going to court, a more costly option.

But when the arbitrator, Jim Nash, ruled in favor of the workers and directed HHS to reactivate its previous dress code, allowing jeans, HHS appealed — first to the Lancaster County District Court and now the Supreme Court — saying he had exceeded his authority.

On Wednesday, attorney Grant Dugdale, representing HHS, said they contend he "didn't do anything close to what the contract required."

His decision failed to include specific findings of fact and conclusions of law and he added "language that wasn't there" regarding how a policy should be implemented, Dugdale argued.

Chief Justice Michael Heavican asked why HHS didn't point it out to the arbitrator, who had given both sides 30 days to ask for clarification of his order, to give him a chance to revise it, rather than appeal to district court.

Dugdale said nothing in the collective bargaining agreement allows for them to do that. But it does say they can appeal a decision to the district court if an arbitrator exceeds his or her authority.

If they agree, Justice Jonathan Papik asked, "What's the appropriate remedy?"

Should the case go back to the arbitrator so he can rewrite his order? Or back to the district court, which upheld the order earlier this year?

Dugdale said it should go to a new arbitrator, which would start the process over.

On the other side, attorney Dalton Tietjen, who represents NAPE, said the briefs in the case show Health and Human Services simply doesn't want to accept a binding arbitration decision.

"The appellant dislikes the result and the appellant is searching high and low for a reason to invalidate it, unsuccessfully," he said.

Tietjen said HHS's failure to ask the arbitrator to clarify his order demonstrated to him an "egregious lapse."

"I hesitate to say bad faith, but perhaps," he said.

Tietjen asked the Supreme Court to affirm the district court's order.

In the hall, Hubly said union members wore jeans Wednesday in a sort of "silent protest of how silly to spend the taxpayer dollars litigating a case all the way up to the Supreme Court over such a trivial issue."

The Supreme Court took the matter under advisement.

The state's high court travels to high schools several times a year to participate in educational programming for students within their communities. The Nebraska City High School visit was the first visit to the city 45 miles east of Lincoln, according to the court's press release.