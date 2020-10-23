 Skip to main content
Nebraska federal judge gives Wyoming man time served for threat to kill Donald Trump
Nebraska federal judge gives Wyoming man time served for threat to kill Donald Trump

A Wyoming man convicted of making threats against President Donald Trump last year while driving through Nebraska headed for Washington, D.C., has been sentenced to time served.

At a hearing Friday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. also gave Timothy Cessor three years of supervised release.

He had been held in the custody of U.S. Marshals since Feb. 19, 2019.

A jury found Cessor guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha in July. 

A special agent with the U.S. Secret Service said Feb. 4, 2019, Cessor was driving from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Washington on Interstate 80 when he stopped to call his parents.

He told his dad he had a gun and was going to "take care of Trump," but was talked into driving back to Cheyenne, where his parents took him to get mental-health treatment, according to court records.

A worker at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported the threat.

Cessor had told medical personnel he was unhappy with the government shutdown "and believed that he had a responsibility to protect the country from the President."

His attorney had argued Cessor hadn't made a credible threat.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

