Nebraska counties inconsistent on providing record of grand jury findings

The high-profile killings of several African Americans by police — and subsequent refusal of grand juries to indict the officers involved — sparked mass protests in 2014 and 2015 and led several states to propose reforms to the secretive court process.
Nebraska was among the few states that lifted the absolute veil of secrecy grand juries have operated behind for centuries through an effort led by Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, with the backing of top prosecutors and police chiefs in Lancaster and Douglas counties.
“As everybody knows, there have been any number of police killings which were presented to grand juries to investigate whether the officers violated any law by their conduct,” Chambers told the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee in 2016, referring to the deaths of Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice at the hands of police in Missouri, Ohio and New York.
“In many of those instances, the grand jury would not find or hand down or up an indictment, and nothing would be made available to the public from that proceeding,” Chambers added.
“Grand jury proceedings from the beginning were conducted in secret, and that very secrecy was what led to doubt and suspicion on the part of the public.”
While grand juries find their origin in 12th-century common law, the tradition of total grand jury secrecy extends back as far as the 1680s, when the English Parliament gave 23-member juries authority to withhold any evidence, witnesses and testimony from the public — even who was the target of the grand jury itself.
The process was later adopted in the American colonies and included in the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified in 1791. States also included the use of grand juries in their own constitutions, but not all use them. Those that do have maintained the principle of secrecy, however.
Chambers’ bill, which gained approval in the Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts, required grand juries in Nebraska, which are called to investigate the deaths of any individual being apprehended by law enforcement or who are in custody, to publish a report of its conclusions.
Those reports can include any recommendations the grand jury issued to a law enforcement or corrections department, and the new statute also allowed the public to review the transcripts and exhibits once the document is submitted to the court clerk.
The improved access and transparency in Nebraska was meant to ease public suspicion that the process was weighted toward exonerating officers who had killed suspects in the line of duty, or what Chambers referred to as “a scenario where Jesse James is investigating Frank James,” referencing the Wild West outlaws.
It also moved Nebraska among a small group of states that allow the public to inspect and review the grand jury process when the jury finishes its work.
Florida allows materials submitted to the grand jury to be accessed through its open record laws, while Colorado amended its law in 2015 to require grand juries called to investigate the killings of civilians by police to compile a report about their findings. The vast majority of states continue to block grand jury proceedings entirely.
Journal Star tests law
Since the Nebraska law went into effect on July 1, 2016, there have been at least 114 grand juries convened in the state's 93 counties.
All but two of those investigations ended in a finding of "no true bill," or with no indictments. A Douglas County grand jury indicted two Omaha police officers in 2017, while a Lancaster County grand jury indicted a 16-year-old for manslaughter in 2019 after he caused a crash that killed a passenger in the vehicle he was driving during a police pursuit.
In all, district courts in at least 24 counties provided the name of the individual whose death initiated a grand jury as well as the report written at the end of the proceeding and any recommendations issued.
Lancaster County District Court Clerk Troy Hawk said the grand jury reports and transcripts are usually filed with the court one or two weeks after the investigation concludes and are kept with other public documents.
When asked by the Journal Star, his office turned over a spreadsheet listing all 43 grand juries — most originating from the deaths of inmates within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services — that have convened in the county since the law changed, including the basic findings of the grand jury.
Few people request to review the information, he said, aside from local reporters. Those who do can't take the bound volumes out of the office, and may be assigned someone "to keep an eye on them," Hawk said.
Counties treat requests differently
Although state law says grand jury materials "shall be available for public review," district courts differ on how that information can be accessed.
The Journal Star asked district court clerks to provide the names of individuals whose deaths launched a grand jury investigation, a copy of the grand jury report including the finding of true bill or no true bill, as well as any recommendations offered by the grand jury.
About two-thirds of Nebraska's 93 counties responded to the informal email requesting information — even if there were no grand juries in their respective courts — while the remaining 33 counties were sent public records requests seeking copies of any available grand jury report.
Some counties, including Buffalo, Madison, Polk and Washington counties, provided the names of individuals whose deaths triggered a grand jury investigation, but did not provide any further information responding to the Journal Star's inquiry.
Others, including Jefferson County, provided basic information and offered to schedule a time to review the grand jury report, transcript and exhibits in the district court clerk's office. A Beatrice Daily Sun reporter, working with the Journal Star on this project, was able to review the transcripts and exhibits in the court's Fairbury office.
Sarpy County turned over the reports and recommendations of its six grand jury reports, and allowed a reporter to review one case at the courthouse in Papillion as long as no copies were made or photographs taken of the material. The reporter was asked to leave their phone outside of the conference room where the review took place.
Six counties — Clay, Loup, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sherman and York — declined to provide even the basic grand jury information following informal inquiries and formal written requests under the Nebraska Public Records Act.
Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks relied upon a strict reading of the statute in his denial letter to the Journal Star: “In the case of ‘in custody deaths,’ ... a transcript, including any exhibits of the grand jury proceedings, shall be prepared at court expense and shall be filed with the court where it shall be available for public review.
“Our court interprets this to mean that, while the transcript is prepared and made available for public review, it must be reviewed at the court where it is filed,” Eubanks wrote. “Copies may not be made, nor can copies be disseminated.”
Clay County Attorney Ted Griess said something similar: "They can be reviewed in the Clerk of District Court's Office."
Attorney moves to block release
A petition to the Hall County District Court seeking a copy of a grand jury transcript in the shooting death of Benjamin Melendez, a Grand Island man who attacked police with a knife on his front porch last year, was also denied after County Attorney Marty Klein filed a motion to block its release.
Although Hall County made the grand jury report available for review — done over two scheduled hours in the presence of a sheriff’s deputy — District Court Judge Mark Young said at a hearing last week he would use a close reading of the language approved by the Legislature and allow the grand jury transcript to be reviewed, not copied.
Not all district courts see it that way, however.
Sheridan County released an 871-page transcript from a grand jury that investigated the shooting death of Clarence Leading Fighter, a 32-year-old Lakota man shot and killed by police in Rushville, to the Rapid City Journal after the South Dakota newspaper paid $272, which covered the actual cost of copies, the time spent copying and postage.
Why the differences between counties?
Hawk said the discrepancy from county to county exists because the 2016 law said grand jury reports were available for public review, but stopped short of classifying them as a document subject to the Nebraska Public Records Act.
Furthermore, grand jury secrecy has been the paradigm for centuries, and judicial branch staff have been slow to adapt to the change.
"Part of the issue is that everything about a grand jury was secret. It was a secret coming up, a secret while it was being held, and it was secret after unless it was a true bill," he said. "When the law changed, I think a lot of clerks weren't aware it was changing, and they weren't aware of what was causing that to change, the policy decisions behind it."
Access to grand jury records was further complicated by a 2019 Nebraska Supreme Court ruling. The Nebraska Attorney General's Office sought to seal the Douglas County grand jury report stemming from the death of an 29-year-old Oklahoma man who was stunned with a Taser and punched by Omaha police officers during his arrest.
The court denied the attorney general's appeal to seal that case but said judges could block future grand jury documents from release if a prosecutor could demonstrate good cause.
The decision created additional uncertainty for district court clerks, according to Jon Cannon, deputy director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials. Members urged the Legislature to adopt new regulations that would provide consistency among all 93 Nebraska counties.
“We want to make sure there’s a procedure in place that says if it’s going to be made available, here’s what you have to go through and, ultimately, it’s going to have to be signed off by the judge who heard the case,” Cannon said.
How rules may change
Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks brought a bill (LB1041) this year that would enact stricter guidelines for how grand jury information could be released with the backing of the state's county attorneys and district court clerks.
It was included in an omnibus package that advanced from the Judiciary Committee onto the floor for lawmakers’ consideration and won first-round approval before the Legislature recessed indefinitely this past week in the face of a global novel coronavirus pandemic.
Pansing Brooks' bill wouldn't allow any copies of grand jury transcripts or exhibits to be made and only allows review of those records “upon written request” in an instance where a grand jury finds “no true bill.”
If a true bill — or finding of criminal wrongdoing — is returned, prosecutors may file a protection order within five days to delay a public review of the grand jury transcripts and exhibits. If a judge approves the order, those documents would be sealed until after the criminal prosecution concludes.
Pansing Brooks said the bill could be amended further once the Legislature reconvenes to ensure it provides the guidance sought by the district courts without limiting public access to grand jury findings.
"The whole goal is creating consistency and clarity for the courts and the clerks," she said, "and make sure reporters know how to get that information."
