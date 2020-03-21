Nebraska counties inconsistent on providing record of grand jury findings

The process was later adopted in the American colonies and included in the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified in 1791. States also included the use of grand juries in their own constitutions, but not all use them. Those that do have maintained the principle of secrecy, however.

Chambers’ bill, which gained approval in the Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts, required grand juries in Nebraska, which are called to investigate the deaths of any individual being apprehended by law enforcement or who are in custody, to publish a report of its conclusions.

Those reports can include any recommendations the grand jury issued to a law enforcement or corrections department, and the new statute also allowed the public to review the transcripts and exhibits once the document is submitted to the court clerk.

The improved access and transparency in Nebraska was meant to ease public suspicion that the process was weighted toward exonerating officers who had killed suspects in the line of duty, or what Chambers referred to as “a scenario where Jesse James is investigating Frank James,” referencing the Wild West outlaws.

It also moved Nebraska among a small group of states that allow the public to inspect and review the grand jury process when the jury finishes its work.