Nebraska City man sentenced for possessing more than 600 images of child porn

A Nebraska City man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after investigators found hundreds of images of child pornography in a search of his cellphone.

Nebraska State Patrol received a tip about James S. Brink, 30, using a computer in his residence to view child pornography, and sent investigators to his home on July 2, 2019.

Brink's cellphone was analyzed and found to contain more than 650 photos of child pornography, some including minors engaged in acts of bondage and using sex toys.

A federal judge sentenced Brink on Dec. 11, without the possibility of parole. After imprisonment, Brink will begin five years of supervised release and will be registered as a sex offender.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.