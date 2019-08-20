{{featured_button_text}}

A 53-year-old Nebraska City man was trapped and had to be extricated from his vehicle early Tuesday after a crash with a semi at 120th Street and Nebraska 2.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said it happened at 6:22 a.m. when a westbound semi on Nebraska 2 was preparing to turn south and collided with the Nebraska City man's eastbound Buick.

Wagner said the 53-year-old man was taken to a Lincoln hospital with broken bones. Star Care initially was dispatched but the air ambulance was canceled because his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Wagner said.

The semi driver was OK.

Wagner said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

