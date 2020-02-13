You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska business owner sentenced for not turning over taxes withheld
Nebraska business owner sentenced for not turning over taxes withheld

A Bennington man who owned two excavating companies has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $279,609 in restitution for failing to pay over withholding taxes.

Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced David E. Doll, 60, on Wednesday in Lincoln. 

United States Attorney Joe Kelly said Doll owned and ran Double D Excavating and Load Rite Excavating, which operated in Omaha and Bennington. Among other things, Doll was responsible for authorizing employee paychecks and approving the payment of payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

During 2012 and 2013, Doll’s businesses withheld federal income taxes and Medicare and Social Security taxes from his employees’ paychecks but didn't deposit them to the IRS on their behalf.

“Employers have a responsibility to their employees to withhold the proper amount of taxes and pay those taxes over to the IRS,” said Karl Stiften, IRS Criminal Investigation special agent in charge. “When employers fail to do so, it affects revenue to the United States government, but more importantly, it could affect their employees’ Medicare and Social Security benefits.”

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

