Nebraska business owner sentenced for not turning over taxes withheld

A Bennington man who owned two excavating companies has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $279,609 in restitution for failing to pay over withholding taxes.

Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced David E. Doll, 60, on Wednesday in Lincoln.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly said Doll owned and ran Double D Excavating and Load Rite Excavating, which operated in Omaha and Bennington. Among other things, Doll was responsible for authorizing employee paychecks and approving the payment of payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During 2012 and 2013, Doll’s businesses withheld federal income taxes and Medicare and Social Security taxes from his employees’ paychecks but didn't deposit them to the IRS on their behalf.

“Employers have a responsibility to their employees to withhold the proper amount of taxes and pay those taxes over to the IRS,” said Karl Stiften, IRS Criminal Investigation special agent in charge. “When employers fail to do so, it affects revenue to the United States government, but more importantly, it could affect their employees’ Medicare and Social Security benefits.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.