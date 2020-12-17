Nebraska attorney general helps lead 38-state suit against Google

"We're in a new time and a new era," Peterson said. "But it's very critical that we in the field of enforcement and competition factors be very engaged to make sure that free markets are maintained, competition, new innovation and consumers are protected."

Earlier this fall, Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google, called the DOJ lawsuit deeply flawed, saying: "People use Google because they choose to, not because they're forced to, or because they can't find alternatives."

But Peterson said, after his review of some of the documents and discussion with attorneys, it's not about people using Google, it's about Google using people, referring to personal data collected about users and how the company monetizes it to make money on ads.

"It's not just about being big," he said.

Peterson said Google protected its market dominance by developing exclusionary contracts that required companies like Apple to use Google as its default search and by controlling a virtual "e-shelf" of search products to which consumers have access.

"I would call it paranoid protectionism, and I think it's a deeply flawed business concept," he said.