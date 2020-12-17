Nebraska attorney general helps lead 38-state suit against Google

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has helped spearhead a 38-state lawsuit filed Thursday that piggybacks on an antitrust case filed against Google two months ago over its monopoly over the online search market.
At a press conference via Zoom, Peterson and attorneys general from Colorado, Iowa and Tennessee said they will ask that the case be consolidated with the one filed by the Department of Justice and 11 other states in October.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said the new suit builds on and goes beyond the DOJ case by getting into how Google has aimed at monopolizing emerging ways consumers access search engines, like smart speakers, TVs and cars, and targeted specialized search providers, like Yelp, with artificial restrictions.
Peterson said that the antitrust enforcement involves so many states, the DOJ and Federal Trade Commission, "speaks volumes as to the magnitude of what's going on here and the importance of what we're doing."
He likened it to the Microsoft antitrust lawsuit 20 years ago.
Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the new case alleges that Google's practices have deprived consumers of competition that could lead to greater choice, innovation and better privacy protections, and that the company has exploited its market position to accumulate and leverage data to the detriment of consumers.
"We're in a new time and a new era," Peterson said. "But it's very critical that we in the field of enforcement and competition factors be very engaged to make sure that free markets are maintained, competition, new innovation and consumers are protected."
Earlier this fall, Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google, called the DOJ lawsuit deeply flawed, saying: "People use Google because they choose to, not because they're forced to, or because they can't find alternatives."
But Peterson said, after his review of some of the documents and discussion with attorneys, it's not about people using Google, it's about Google using people, referring to personal data collected about users and how the company monetizes it to make money on ads.
"It's not just about being big," he said.
Peterson said Google protected its market dominance by developing exclusionary contracts that required companies like Apple to use Google as its default search and by controlling a virtual "e-shelf" of search products to which consumers have access.
"I would call it paranoid protectionism, and I think it's a deeply flawed business concept," he said.
He said it hurts consumers and new companies seeking to innovate, and it ultimately hurts free trade.
This month, a Lincoln judge granted a request by Peterson's office for an order requiring Google's parent company, Alphabet, to produce witnesses and documents related to them, which were part of the investigation.
Peterson had issued a civil investigative demand for documentary materials early in 2020. Months later, his office notified Alphabet it intended to take statements from eight Alphabet employees as part of the investigation. They got thousands of pages of documents and got statements from several witnesses, but ultimately went to the court to require the company to produce six of the employees, maintaining "persistent delays" by the company.
As of Dec. 2, they had yet to talk to three. But District Judge Robert Otte said it didn't appear the delays had been anything outside the norm for complex and adversarial litigation or that Alphabet had tried to subvert the process.
Still, in his order, the judge gave the company until noon Dec. 23 to produce the documents and witnesses, calling the AG’s investigation "serious and important."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.