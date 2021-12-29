Nebraska AG's Office seeks to collect $9,300 judgment against Oath Keepers

Nebraska is seeking to collect a $9,300 judgment against the Oath Keepers — a militia group that has seen nearly 20 of its members charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — for not getting required workers compensation insurance for its sole employee in the state.

On Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Brenda Spilker registered an earlier judgment of the Nebraska Workers' Compensation Court in Lancaster County District Court.

In that May 20 order, Workers' Compensation Court Judge Dirk Block said that the Las Vegas-based Oath Keepers and its president, E. Stewart Rhodes of Montana, failed to appear at a hearing a day earlier and to provide proof of workers' compensation insurance after it was canceled July 24, 2019.

Despite the fact that between July 2019 and March 2021, Oath Keepers employed one person in Nebraska, paying a total of $36,500 in wages, according to the order.

Block said Rhodes willfully failed to get the insurance or provide a reasonable or justifiable excuse for the lack of insurance, "leaving the court no alternative but to find that he willfully failed to secure workers' compensation insurance."