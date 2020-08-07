Nebraska again closing down prison visitations because of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska will suspend visitation to its 10 state prison facilities for at least two weeks as the number of coronavirus cases grows statewide.

The stoppage will begin Saturday and last at least two weeks, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday in a news release. After two weeks, the agency will determine if it's safe to resume visitations.

Visitations restarted July 15 after being stopped in mid-March.

“We were proactive in shutting visitation down when the coronavirus emerged several months ago,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said. “Now that an uptick in positive cases is occurring, it is prudent to stop the program, until we know which direction the trend is going, particularly here in Nebraska.”

In addition to suspending visitation, Corrections is also halting all volunteer programs “to address another point of entry for the coronavirus to come into our facilities,” Frakes said.

Corrections said 10 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, all of whom have recovered. Of the 48 staff members who have been diagnosed with the virus, 33 have recovered.