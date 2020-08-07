You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska again closing down prison visitation because of COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Nebraska again closing down prison visitation because of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska will suspend visitation to its 10 state prison facilities for at least two weeks as the number of coronavirus cases grows statewide.

The stoppage will begin Saturday and last at least two weeks, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday in a news release. After two weeks, the agency will determine if it's safe to resume visitations.

Visitation restarted July 15 after being stopped in mid-March.

36 of 41 inmates in one Douglas County Jail unit test positive for coronavirus

“We were proactive in shutting visitation down when the coronavirus emerged several months ago,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said. “Now that an uptick in positive cases is occurring, it is prudent to stop the program, until we know which direction the trend is going, particularly here in Nebraska.”

In addition to suspending visitation, Corrections is also halting all volunteer programs “to address another point of entry for the coronavirus to come into our facilities,” Frakes said.

Corrections said 10 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, all of whom have recovered. Of the 48 staff members who have been diagnosed with the virus, 33 have recovered. 

The state prison system has announced several positive cases among employees in the last week, including a late Thursday report from the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Earlier this week, the department also revealed the death of a 71-year-old inmate at the prison in Tecumseh, but refused to say whether he had been diagnosed with or been tested for COVID-19, citing inmate privacy policy.

Prison reform parole bill is filibustered, advanced amid acrimony
Legislature passes state budget, YRTC bills in clearing slate of 30-plus measures

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Prisons logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News