Nearly half of female Lincoln Police officers reported discrimination, independent firm reports

Nearly half of female Lincoln Police officers who responded to an independent survey of the department's workplace culture reported they had experienced discrimination or harassment at work, according to a new report summarizing the assessment of the agency.

Sixteen female officers told the national firm 21st Century Policing Solutions that they had been discriminated against on the job, while 14 women who participated in the firm's assessment, commissioned by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, said they had witnessed discrimination or harassment at the department, according to the report released Thursday.

The 58-page summary of the firm's assessment of LPD comes more than 18 months after Gaylor Baird ordered the review of the department's culture in February 2021, as the city sought its next police chief in the wake of Jeff Bliemeister's resignation and faced the first in a series of lawsuits from former officers alleging a toxic workplace culture toward women.

At a news conference unveiling the report Thursday morning, Kathleen O’Toole, a former Seattle police chief and a partner at the firm, described "particular polarization" among survey respondents surrounding issues of harassment, noting that about half of females said they hadn't encountered discrimination.

"Some people gave very real examples and expressed lots of concerns," she said. "Other people said they'd never experienced or never witnessed it. That's going to be a significant challenge going forward."

Gaylor Baird said she was pleased with "actionable recommendations" that 21st Century Policing had provided to implement "systemic improvements in workplace processes."

Speaking at the news conference alongside Police Chief Teresa Ewins and the city's Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre, the mayor said she remains "very confident" in Ewins, who inherited a department marred by reports of toxic workplace culture that have grown louder since last September, when the California native was sworn in as the first woman to lead the agency.

The issues of retaliation and harassment encompassed only a portion of the firm's assessment of LPD, which examined and made recommendations to address other reported workplace issues, including recruitment and retention strategies, promotion selection processes, training opportunities and internal discipline in addition to discrimination.

Among a list of 28 recommendations in the report include:

* A greater focus on the recruitment of civilian staff.

* Increased communication with all department employees on steps taken to address chronic staffing shortages.

* The creation of an employee recruiting incentive.

* Increased communication with job candidates throughout the hiring process.

* An examination of the demographics of LPD's applicant pool.

* Routinely offer feedback to employees who unsuccessfully vie for a promotion, a specialized position or specialized training opportunity.

* Refer "some or all" Equal Employment Opportunity complaints for external investigation. (The department currently employs a sworn sergeant to investigate such complaints).

* Set specific timelines for the investigation and resolution of internal affairs matters.

* Provide specific written guidance and install periodic reviews for the clarification of internal affairs complaints to ensure serious complaints aren't discounted.

* An expansion of "family-friendly" leave policies, including increased parental leave.

* Develop a more effective internal communications strategy to determine in what circumstances face-to-face meetings, virtual meetings or written communication are the most effective means.

* Work to strengthen a sense of community internally.

