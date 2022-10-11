 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nearly $50,000 of equipment stolen from Spectrum trailer in south Lincoln, police say

Police are investigating after nearly $50,000 worth of fiber-related tools were stolen from a Spectrum trailer in south Lincoln sometime over the past three weeks, according to authorities.

Employees of the cable and internet provider reported the theft to Lincoln Police at about 10 a.m. Monday after they discovered the trailer, parked near South 16th Street and Old Cheney Road, had been pried open and $49,000 worth of tools were gone, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The surrounding chain-link fence had been cut to allow access to the trailer, Vollmer said.

It's unclear when, exactly, thieves stole the equipment, but employees reported it occurred sometime in the past two to three weeks, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the larceny is ongoing.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

