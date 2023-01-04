Nearly $25,000 worth of tools stolen from locksmith's van, Lincoln police say

Police are investigating after nearly $25,000 worth of locksmithing tools were reported stolen from a work van that was parked at a central Lincoln apartment complex last week.

A 47-year-old man found his work van's driver side window shattered and a costly assortment of tools and equipment missing when he went to enter the vehicle at around 11 a.m. Tuesday at his apartment complex near 44th and R streets, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Among items missing from the van were key readers, power tools, a key programmer and lock installation tools worth a total of $24,900, the man told police.

The theft occurred sometime between Saturday evening and Tuesday morning, Kocian said. An investigation into the break-in is ongoing.

