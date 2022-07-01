Nearly 20 train cars involved in another derailment near Bennet, sheriff's office says

Eighteen train cars fell from their tracks and a nearby bridge collapsed when a BNSF coal train derailed Thursday evening southeast of Bennet, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday near 190th Street along Bennet Road, spilling coal along the rail line and forcing the adjacent road closed for three hours, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.
The derailment site is about 10 miles southeast of Lincoln.
Houchin said a bridge along the rail line collapsed as a result of the incident and the tracks beneath the train were torn up. He said the line won't be operable for three weeks.
"BNSF personnel are on site and using heavy equipment to clear the location and assist with repairs," company spokesman Ben Wilemon said in a statement, adding that the railway is investigating the cause of the derailment.
