 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
editor's pick alert top story

Nearly 20 train cars involved in another derailment near Bennet, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0

Eighteen train cars fell from their tracks and a nearby bridge collapsed when a BNSF coal train derailed Thursday evening southeast of Bennet, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday near 190th Street along Bennet Road, spilling coal along the rail line and forcing the adjacent road closed for three hours, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

The derailment site is about 10 miles southeast of Lincoln.

Houchin said a bridge along the rail line collapsed as a result of the incident and the tracks beneath the train were torn up. He said the line won't be operable for three weeks.

"BNSF personnel are on site and using heavy equipment to clear the location and assist with repairs," company spokesman Ben Wilemon said in a statement, adding that the railway is investigating the cause of the derailment. 

The incident marks the second train derailment along the same set of tracks in just over a year. In June 2021, 10 cars derailed near 148th Street and Bennet Road after days of heavy rain saturated the area, contributing to the derailment.

People are also reading…

Seward County man killed while crossing train tracks near Friend, authorities say
Stalled train blocks roadways for five hours Tuesday
BNSF coal train derails near Bennet

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘History’: Ketanji Brown Jackson officially joins US top court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News