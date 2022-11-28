Nearly $10,000 worth of product stolen from Lincoln cannabis store, police say

The Cannabis Factory is out nearly $10,000 worth of product after burglars broke into the store late Saturday night and cleaned out a display case, according to police.
Officers responded to the store — near Antelope Valley Parkway and N Street — just before 11 p.m. Saturday after the shop's south glass door was broken, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.
Police found a display case had been shattered and rummaged through, with $9,423 worth of miscellaneous cannabis products missing, Kocian said.
The break-in caused $400 in damage to the glass door and display case. An investigation into the burglary is ongoing.
