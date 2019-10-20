For the second time in a month, an outside agency assisted Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff members in searching one of the state's prisons.
On Sunday, nearly three dozen members of the Nebraska National Guard joined staff at the Lincoln Correctional Center to search the prison for contraband, prisons officials said in a news release.
“This was a smaller scale operation, but no less important to the security of our system," Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a statement. "The fact that we have been able to enlist the help of outside agencies is tremendous. It gives us the ability to carry out a search with greater effectiveness and speed, given the additional manpower.”
National Guard members joined Lincoln Correctional Center staff and members of the prisons system's Corrections Emergency Response Team in searching cells, galleries, yards and other areas.
The news release did not specify what was found in the search.
In September, two organized searches were conducted of the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, including one with assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln Police Department.
“The chief concern of any prison system is contraband,” Frakes said. “Surprise inspections serve a critical function. We can do the type of intensive search that would not be possible during normal day-to-day operations.”