Narcotics unit search warrant yields cache of drugs, four arrests in Lincoln

Officers serving a search warrant on a trailer home in the 1400 block of West Harbour Boulevard on Wednesday arrested four people and found a cache of drugs, money and a firearm.

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Unit, acting on information that there was drug activity at the residence, served the search warrant and found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of cocaine, 25 prescription pills, hallucinogenic mushrooms, LSD and ecstasy, said Officer Erin Spilker.

Street value of the meth is about $2,000, the value of the cocaine about $1,100, Spilker said. Officers also found a .380-caliber handgun, $1,800, baggies and scales.

Officers arrested Terry Pillsworth, 44, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine with intent to deliver, two firearms violations, possession of money while violating a drug law and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Others in the residence who had methamphetamine on them were arrested for possession of a controlled substance: Donald Faughn, 63, who owns the trailer home; Latasha Albertson, 24, and Megan Ixtabalan, 32.

