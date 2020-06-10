You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Naked man arrested after walking around, flipping off Walmart customers, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Naked man arrested after walking around, flipping off Walmart customers, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 24-year-old naked man Tuesday morning after staff and customers at a north Lincoln Walmart said he was walking around the store and making offensive hand gestures. 

Around 9 a.m., the man took off his clothing in the Walmart at 27th and Superior streets and began yelling inside the store, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Police were called and informed that he had put his shorts on and left the store, running toward the nearby Sam's Club gas station, she said. 

Smokes, snacks taken in Stop 'N Shop smash and grab in Lincoln

When officers spoke to the man, he again was naked and resisted arrest, but they took him into custody without injury, she said. 

Police suspected he was under the influence of drugs, and medical crews took him to the hospital. He was screened and later released to the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

Inmate arrested at Lincoln restaurant
LPD officer who worked protests tests positive for COVID-19; more National Guard cases found
Lincoln man upgraded to stable after rollover accident but puppy is still missing
Police logo 2014
View Comments
0
3
1
1
7

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News