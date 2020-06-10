Naked man arrested after walking around, flipping off Walmart customers, Lincoln police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police arrested a 24-year-old naked man Tuesday morning after staff and customers at a north Lincoln Walmart said he was walking around the store and making offensive hand gestures.

Around 9 a.m., the man took off his clothing in the Walmart at 27th and Superior streets and began yelling inside the store, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Police were called and informed that he had put his shorts on and left the store, running toward the nearby Sam's Club gas station, she said.

When officers spoke to the man, he again was naked and resisted arrest, but they took him into custody without injury, she said.

Police suspected he was under the influence of drugs, and medical crews took him to the hospital. He was screened and later released to the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

