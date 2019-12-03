N.C. man who came to Lincoln to meet 14-year-old gets federal prison time for enticing minor

A federal judge in Nebraska on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old North Carolina man to 10 years in prison for driving to Lincoln to meet an underage girl for sex.

Alexander Kingston's federal public defender, John Vanderslice, said Kingston was extremely remorseful.

"It's a tragedy for everybody," he said.

Vanderslice said Kingston had a good job as a manager of a delivery business and had been taking college classes before this occurred.

On March 29, a 14-year-old girl's mother called Lincoln police after seeing sexually explicit messages between her daughter and an unknown man on her daughter’s phone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kingston, whom the girl had met through social media, told her he would drive from North Carolina to meet her and her friend.

But police took over the online conversations and were at the meeting spot at 62nd and Vine streets April 19 when Kingston, of Monroe, North Carolina, got there.

He originally was charged in state court with child abuse and child enticement but later was indicted. Kingston pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor as part of a plea agreement.